I will be damned. My Igbere Clan has a proverb “adakpa ezi-uka, okuku elieru gara nnò”. Translation “During a serious deliberation, a fowl will exuberantly match to the lavatory”. Last week, I discussed frequent deaths of people above 50 through covid-19. I had requested that people should go and get covid-19 vaccination. Then the flood gates were opened. Emails, whatsapp and sms were bursting at the seems, with people asking me what type and what brand of vaccine they should take. I was expecting questions on the safety of the vaccines and not the brand. Most of them were then shifting the responsibility of deciding the type of covid-19 vaccine to me, so that I could be blamed if their bodies start transmitting light or magneting metal objects.

Some came with bizarre comments, including threats, that they will hold me responsible, if anything untoward happens to them or their families, since I was encouraging them to take the covid-19 vaccine. At some point in this covid-19 imbroglio, the world was equally divided into two, those for and those against. We heard very implausible reasons of what might happen if one takes the vaccine. Everybody had a very fertile dangerous idea.

Contrary to majority of my readers expectations, I shall only mention the types of vaccine available, the responsibility of deciding what type of covid-19 vaccine to take rests with you. There are about 5 types of covid-19 vaccine available, which include

BioNTech Pfizer vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Moderna vaccine.

Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

Sputnik V vaccine.

We should know that all authorized and recommended covid-19 vaccines are safe within the limits of human error. The vaccines are all effective and reduce your risk of severe illness. It is not the work of any Health Official, including doctors, to recommend one vaccine over the other. . The choice is absolutely yours. If you are afraid or suspect you could develop a severe allergic reaction – anaphylaxis or an immediate allergic reaction, to any ingredient in the vaccine, probably due to experience of your relatives, you can always consult your doctor, who will help you make a choice.

You should get your second shot as close to the recommended 3-week or 4-week interval as possible. However, your second shot may be given up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose if necessary. Serious side effects that could cause a long time health problem are extremely unlikely following any covid-19 vaccination.

Vaccine monitoring has historically shown that side effects generally happen within 6-weeks of receiving a vaccine dose. There may be the following reactions after the first dose of covid-19 vaccine. On the arm – pain, redness and swelling. The whole body – tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea.

If you had a severe or immediate allergic reaction after getting covid-19 vaccine, you should not get a second dose of the same brand. You should wait for 8-weeks, then go for a different type and brand of covid-19 vaccine. In terms of reaction you could take Ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, antihistamines for any pain and discomfort you may experience after the vaccination. Always be medically guided.

