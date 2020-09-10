In a bid to allow businesses interact with customers and gain massive leads and automate sales process, Nigeria-based marketing technology company, Dochase Adx, has unveiled WhatsApp Chatbot.

In a statement issued by the company, the chatbot is said to interact directly with customers who have genuine interest in a business. Furthermore, leveraging on Dochase ads and the AI powered bot, customers can make a single click to reach the intended business owner.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, Dochase Adx, Chibuike Goodnews, expressed confidence that the product would enable businesses connect directly with the right audience who have genuine interest in the businesses by stimulating conversations between the business and the customer.

“You don’t have to own a website anymore to interact directly with your customers, make sales or take orders. You just enroll the bot, run adverts and convert advertising response to buying customers. You can also take payment as all the process have been built in.”, Goodnews explained.

On his part, the Operations Executive at Dochase Adx, Ajah Chukwu Agwu, hinted that the Chatbot comes as a premium package to clients who opt for the Dochase Click-to-Whatsapp solution.

Corroborating him, the Backend Developer at Dochase Adx, Nwafor Miracle, explained that the Chatbot is customized uniquely built according to each client’s business needs.

“In doing this, we use a detailed operational flow of the client’s business which will be provided by the client, as a knowledge base to meet the client’s customers’ dynamic requests. Interested clients are given unique mobile contact number registered on WhatsApp business account; businesses simple start using it.”

The statement added that the bot as a service can be deployed on other environments including website, Facebook and apps.