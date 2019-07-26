Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Dr Muhammad Oboirien, Head, Orthopaedic Surgery Department, Othman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (ODUTH), Sokoto, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title by the Ihievbe Traditional Council, Owan East Local Government, Edo State. He was turbaned as Okumagbe (Unifier of People), of Ihievbe Kingdom, in Sokoto recently.

The title is a mark of honour for his contributions to development of the people of the community. He appreciated his community for rewarding him with a revered title: “My community has a way of recognising their illustrious sons and daughters in terms of bestowing chieftaincy titles on them.

“It was such an honour, I so much cherished. This chieftaincy title comes with a great sense of responsibility. It will bring me closer to my people, apart from extending the scope of my community responsibilities. I will also be among the council of chiefs of the kingdom.”

He revealed that 21 others were honoured in similar light, saying that they consisted of illustrious sons and daughters of the community, who had done the people proud.

He said he was ready to make sacrifices for his people: “The only challenge I could see is taking my private time in place to attend to community issues.

“I will be thinking of my community and how to proffer solutions to them. My attention will be needed once in a while to brainstorm on community issues.”

He promised to initiate a medical outreach programme for members of his community to ensure their wellbeing.