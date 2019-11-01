Magnus Eze, Enugu

The secretary, Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu, Dr. Izuchukwu Okam has petitioned the Inspector of General of Police, Adamu Mohammed over alleged harassment and intimidation by personnel of the Nigeria police.

Okam said despite an Enugu State High Court order restraining the police from interfering with his fundamental human rights to personal liberty pending the determination of a suit he instituted against another doctor, in which the police were also joined, a team of officers from the police special investigation bureau, Enugu, invaded the Gynecology Consulting Unit of the hospital on October 24, and forcefully arrested him.

Dr. Okam, who is a senior registrar in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of UNTH, alleged that “the invasion occurred even when I was examining a female patient. The police watched the female patient dress up in the clinic, which is a violation of the patient’s privacy right.”

But Police Public Relations Office (PPRO), Ebere Amaraizu, denied that police disobeyed court order or engaged in infringement of Okam’s rights, but promised to investigate the allegation.