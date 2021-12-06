From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Aba-based medical doctor, Dr Tonia Eze, has said more health education was the panace to the high mortality rate being experienced in the country.

Dr. Eze who stated this while kicking starting a one week free medical treatment being sponsored by her Foundation, Help the Poor Health Foundation (HPHF), in Aba, Abia State said it was unfortunate that many have died as a result of curable ailments.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“Nigeria is a country where people die as a result of curable diseases, some people are suffering from one ailment or the other without knowing what is actually wrong with them. That’s why we go about educating them on what they will see and know they are suffering from a given aliment and things they will see and know there’s problem.

“People are dying because they don’t have money to go to hospital; others, they have but don’t even know what is their problem, they will be going to all these prayer houses and at the end, they will give up”.

Dr (Mrs) Eze who is the medical director of God Heals Hospital and Maternity, Aba said her free medical outreach is for the underprivileged people.

She said the free medical treatment to the underprivileged which is all encompassing, was her own way of giving back to society what she gets from it.

“The free medical treatment covers all areas including surgical operations being carried out by different doctors and under the sponsorship of my Foundation”.

The medical doctor said her Foundation do not stop at giving free medical treatment to patients, but goes further to give some of them money to start up businesses.

“We have reached many suburb areas searching for the less privileged ones, those who cannot pay their hospital bills, or afford two square meals a day, we consult them, do free tests and give them drugs free.

“We do not stop there, we also educate them on the signs and symptoms they will have for them to know they are suffering from any ailment. With this free medical outreach, I am trying to help the less privileged and by doing so, giving back to society what I have been getting from it.

“For those who do not have something doing, at times, after treating them, we still give them a token to start up business of their own’.

Dr. Eze who added that her Foundation equally train some of the patients on skills acquisition after treating them, said they were targeting over 3000 patients.

The team, Dr. Eze said would be moving to Isuochi, Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State in continuation of the exercise.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .