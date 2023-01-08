From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Members of the Third Batch Doctoral Graduates of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Business School (UNN Business School), have described the school as the best.

The doctoral graduates, who held a mini-dinner to celebrate their graduation, eulogized both the content quality and the dedication of the lecturers in the school.

Those in the Third Batch that graduated are: “Dr Chukwudulue Sarah, Dr Ezealigo Chuma, Dr Oforkansi Ejike, Dr Amadi Dennis, Dr Emeka-diwe Chinwe, Dr Ndukauba Augustine, Dr Okhai Victor, Dr Betiku Olasimbo, Dr Uyanwune Kene, Dr Chimezie Chris, Dr Nweke Chiedu, Dr Nwoke Chigozie, Dr Sadiq Alaba, Dr Chukwu Kingsley, Dr Victor Udeh, Dr Oluranti Owoborode, Dr Adebayo Olubambi, Dr Ejeh Nnaemeka and Dr Achebe Ndubuisi.

The 19 doctoral graduates who spoke through two of their members, the Class Governor, Dr Sarah Chukwudulue and the National President, Directors Guild of Nigeria, Dr Victor Okhai, recommended the UNN Business School to anyone that wants the best of class of business schools.

Chukwudulue, who expressed their excitement and gratitude to God for getting to the end of the programme successfully said: “This took three years from 2019 to 2022. We had our three years even during the COVID-19 we learnt online, we didn’t stop, nothing was interrupted. So, it was exactly three years, what they promised was what they delivered.

“I will give the UNN Business School 100 per cent because they delivered on what they said they will do. The lecturers were there for us anytime you can call, questions; they were always on time, punctual to lectures. None of them missed their lectures, the relationship was more than lecturers, students; they were like our fathers and mentor in every area. They were there for us, it wasn’t just lecturing us, they took us through both practical and theory part of the whole thing, so the experience was wonderful.”

She, however, urged the school management to bring in captains of industry, people with the practical knowledge to teach, to coach and mentor the students; people who have led industries to come and coach the students the more, to match theory with practice.

Also speaking Okhai, who was a presidential candidate during the 2019 general election said: “I’ve been to other Business Schools both in this country and outside, I’ve done courses outside this country and I can tell you that the UNN Business School builds a total man. I’ve never seen the level of commitment of lecturers and resource persons like I’ve seen here, where people want to do everything to make sure you succeed. They support you, they guide you in your academics. Apart from that a great networking platform are fantastic classmates, I can’t trade it for anything, so the experience has been wonderful.”

Okhai who is a member of the Project Committee for the Business School Building said that though the school was presently squatting, they would soon get a world class facility for the school.

Director, UNN Business School, Prof. Josephat Onwumere, while speaking about the school and the Third Batch Doctoral graduates, rated the set very high, stressing that the school itself has done well so far.

He said: “The school has done very well, is a pioneer Business School in Nigeria to have doctorates in Business Administration and other professional doctorates. This is our third outing and it’s been great, the quality of our students, the quality of knowledge we impart based on both theoretical and more of practical orientation and training. With our brand, UNN is noted for excellence and UNN Business School is really a centre of excellence.

“This particular set is a good set because when we graduated our first set, they were just nine, but this set is 19 and as usual our doctoral students are people who have done so well, distinguished themselves in different places. I will rate them highly, we are improving everyday, we haven’t gotten to what we want, but so far we are among the best anytime. In everything we do we believe in excellence, meritocracy, ethics and we want people to be good corporate citizens, ethically inclined, focused on leading the generation and propelling the government to achieve higher productivity.”

Dean Faculty of Business Administration and Faculty member of UNN Business School, Prof Vincent Onodugo, said the DBA Doctoral Degree “prepares top echelon people in society for industrial practice at the highest echelon. So it is a professional doctorate that prepares people to hold executive position across various sectors of the economy.

“The programme is structured in such a way that it combines both theory and practice to be able to produce well rounded top executive manpower for the industry. It is heartwarming for us to be on our third grand of graduands, it is something we are very proud of and we are grateful to God for such a fit.”