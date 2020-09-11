Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has called off its nationwide strike following the 24hours given to them by the Federal Government to review their position.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige in Abuja, yesterday, as he received members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to his office to conciliate between them and the Federal Government.

Ngige said during the meeting that President of NARD, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, had called him earlier to inform him of their decision to suspend their ongoing strike. He stressed that that he was happy with the development and that it was crucial during this time where we fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daily Sun reached out to NARD president and in a phone call he confirmed the news saying that the Government requested two weeks to address their demands and that they are giving them those two weeks.

“Yes, we have decided to hold on with the strike for now since they have asked us to give them two weeks to address our concerns. We looked at it that it is not good to remain on strike while they are making efforts to address our concerns. After two weeks, if there’s no progress then we will reconvene to know what we will do, but for now, the strike has been called off, or better put, suspended,” he said.

The Federal Government had earlier claimed that they have addressed six out of eight of the association’s demands and the Minister of Health, Mr. Osagie Ehanire has suggested that Corp members be used to replace the striking resident doctors.