Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Medical doctors under the umbrella of the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA) said it would no longer accept physical or verbal assault on medical doctors by patients for whatever reason.

Their position followed a report of recent physical assault on a female medical doctor (name withheld) at the Maitama District Hospital, Abuja, by relatives of a patient who passed on while under the care of the hospital.

CMA President, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, said the attack was one too many.

“This is the second case of assault of medical doctors in the same Maitama District hospital and indeed, a total of six assaulted health workers comprising four medical doctors and two nurses, across FCT hospitals within the last six months.

“It’s particularly annoying that the latest incident took place in the presence of security personnel attached to the hospital. It involved not only the senseless beating up of the medical doctor but also the stripping off of her clothes within the hospital’s premises while she was on duty.”

He said the assault greatly impinges on the autonomy of physicians, as the violent propensity of the patient’s relatives was said to had resulted from the relatives’ disagreement with the physician’s clinical decision not to transfuse the late patient said to have had a severe cardiac condition.

“While CMA is not currently in a position to make a declarative statement on the pre-morbid personality, character and motives of the elements behind the unholy assault of the female medical doctor, we strongly condemn the barbaric denudation of her dignity, human rights and physician autonomy.

“As we awaits the outcome of ongoing investigation and prosecution of the violent act with the hope of quick dispensation of justice, we condole the family of the late patient and pray for the repose of her soul. We similarly expressed our deep sympathy with the assaulted female medical doctor and call for overhaul of security architecture of maitama district hospital.”