Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Some medical doctors at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, Delta State, may lose their licence soon, if convicted of negligence or other professional misconduct that resulted in the death of Rita Uchebuego.

Uchebuego was said to had died during childbirth in March 2018, as a result of alleged negligence and professional misconduct by some medical doctors in the hospital.

The deceased family members reported the incident to Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) for investigation and prosecution of the doctors for alleged negligence and professional misconduct.

Doctors Okoye Nnamdi Pascal and Adigba Ese Onodjohyovwe, are some of the doctors who were, in one way or the other, involved in the alleged misdeed and were being tried by MDCN disciplinary tribunal headed by Prof. Abba Waziri Hassan.

Some other doctors that were allegedly involved appeared before the tribunal at its previous sitting in Abuja.

Chairman of the MDCN tribunal, Prof. Waziri, in his remarks assured the doctors that the tribunal was not out to witch-hunt or ridicule anybody, but to give opportunity to the accused persons to explain themselves and thus give the tribunal bases for judgment.

While some of the accused doctors appeared in person, others were represented by their Counsels.