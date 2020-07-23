Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Doctors, nurses and other personnel, who came in contact with a staff of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) Nnewi, Anambra State that recently contracted COVID-19 have also gone into self-isolation.

The patient, who is a cleaner in the hospital, was reportedly admitted in the accident and emergency unit after she was involved in a car accident.

Confirming it, Director of clinical services, and chairman of the Task Force on COVID-19 in the hospital, Dr. Joseph Ugboaja said: “A staff of this hospital, a cleaner, contracted coronavirus. She was involved in auto accident, and was admitted at the accident and emergency ward. In the course of treatment, she manifested symptoms of COVID-19. Her sample, which was taken for test, returned positive. Consequently, all doctors, nurses and other staffers, who came in contact with her before and after her admission, have been directed to proceed on self-isolation.

“The patient was being managed initially for a cardiac problem, but had to be tested for COVID-19. The space the patient occupied in the ward has been appropriately decontaminated, and she is receiving appropriate care at the isolation centre. Staff members, who had significant contact with the patient have proceeded on self-isolation and are being followed up.”

According to him, the Task Force on COVID-19 in the hospital, between May and July, had 25 admissions in the isolation centre and within the period, collected, transported and reported the result of about 150 samples collected from patients and their contacts.