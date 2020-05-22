Doris Obinna

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos branch, has revoked the sit-at-home order declared due to the incessant harassment of doctors and healthcare workers by policemen enforcing the 8pm to 6am COVID-19 curfew imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The association, in a statement yesterday, said they lifted the sit-at-home order after getting assurances from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the police on the unhindered movement of healthcare workers during the curfew hours. They said the order was imposed in self-preservation as it was unbearable for members to combine the continued threat to life from the officers and men of the police force with the existing daily threat of COVID-19.

“The leadership of the association has followed the turn of events while monitoring the situation. The Nigerian police force has reached out to the association to clarify and give assurance of cooperation with all health-workers. This, they have also done in the media. The executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was exemplary as his timely intervention from the late hours of May 19 helped prevent worsening of the situation.

“The association has further received assurances from Mr. Governor and the top hierarchy of the Police that no health workers will be further harassed in the course of their lawful efforts to sustain services in the middle of the pandemic. Above all, the passionate appeal from the good people of Lagos state is difficult to resist considering the fact that they will be most hit by the situation.”