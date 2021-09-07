Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has granted the requests on some issues over which the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) ordered a strike on July 2.

Governor Sanwo-Olu got the doctors’ union leaders smiling after a meeting yesterday in Alausa, Ikeja.

The Circular issued by the Head of Service (HOS) removing Housemanship and NYSC Doctors from the Scheme of Service was discussed. The residents appealed to the governor to revoke or suspend the circular.

It was decided that there would be a follow-on circular to clarify the implications of the circular and allay any fears that may have arisen from its misinterpretation.The Medical Residency Training Act, which makes provision for sponsorship of resident doctors training to be specialists in federal or state medical schools was also discussed.

Sanwo-Olu, in April had approved for the state government to fully sponsor resident doctors in the state. He further directed full implementation of the state’s support of both the exams and update courses that lead to qualification as specialists in various fields of medicine.

Th governor also approved the recruitment of over 150 new resident doctors and medical officers to reduce the human resource deficit in the public service of the State to improve the patient-doctor ratio in the State hospitals and okayed the commencement of the building of the Medical Residents Quarters at LASUTH as well as other medical staff quarters across the State.

On the discrepancy between the remuneration packages of the State and Federal doctors in the public service, Mr Governor approved the final tranche of 25 per cent difference to complete the harmonisation.

The meeting was with members of the Lagos State Medical Guild, including executives of the Lagos State branch of the Association of Residents Doctors (ARD). Besides, Governor Sanwo-Olu, others on the government’s side are: Deputy Governor. Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Head of Service Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Health Commissioner Prof Akin Abayomi, PS Estab. (rep. HC METP Mrs Ajibola Ponnle), LASUTH Chief Medical Director ( CMD) Prof, O. Fabanwo and Health Service Commission (HSC) Chairman Dr Atinuke Onaiga and Dr Sodipo Oluwajimi, Chairman Medical Guild and Dr Ajibowo Ismail, Secretary Medical Guild,

Dr Ojekunle Azeez – President ARD, Dr Salmon Abeeb LASUTH Oladapo – Secretary LASUTH ARD

