By Dr Khalid Sunusi Kani

The essence of this write up is to enlighten Nigerians, on the unbecoming and unpatriotic allegations against the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo by a so-called “Professor of Journalism.” For a long time, this man has been abusing the title of “Professorship” to blackmail the image of well-known personalities in our dear Nation. Moreover, he symbolises himself by using persuasive English language and big grammar to intimidate myopic thinkers and those with an insatiable thirst for learning the language. Yes, I call them myopic simply because they could not do simple critical thinking analysis before making decisions and judgements.

Whether you are Christian, Muslim, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, or living overseas, we all have one thing to be proud of – green-white-green (Nigeria); that’s the only country we can truly call our own. Truly, Patriotism doesn’t belong to any religion or region. The foundation of this country was established on the tenets of patriotism. I believe that the squabble, the fight fought by our past heroes was to be proud of a country they could call their own. According to Uche, he says and I quote “Patriotism should be able to appeal to national pride, invoking the historical purpose and the symbols of collective unity, for example, the flag, the constitution, national anthem.” So, these are the things we should be fighting for. It doesn’t actually matter whether you are a Christian or a Muslim when it comes to leading a nation like Nigeria.

Dear Nigerians, even as we read this piece, some are trying to divide us; the spin masters, the English language mongers (where the so-called “Professor of Journalism” belong), the cynics, the pessimists, the catspaw who embrace the politics of anything goes. But I confidently say, to all these categories of people that are trying to take our Nation back to the olden days of barbaric politics “Nigeria and Nigerians have grown up older in terms of Democracy; we are no longer amateurs.” So, no amount of intimidation or grammar could be used by someone living overseas to divide us along religious, ethnic, or regional lines out of his selfish interest and grandiose delusion. This is impossible, and I made a promise to myself not to subscribe to such illusions being propagated and disseminated by the so-called “Professor of Journalism” and the Father of infordermics in our era.

Amazingly, according to the in-depth analysis I conducted a few days ago about who the so-called “Professor of Journalism” is, I have found out that he is a typical explanation of the “kleptomaniac of integrity of humans” (one who cannot stop himself from stealing peoples’ integrity) because he is a hypocrite. Let me ask the reader a simple question; how can a typical hermit advise you on the things he is unfamiliar with? This is ridiculous and absurd. This could only be possible if someone is altruistic, which the “Father of Infordermics” of our time isn’t, neither is he an ambidexter of balancing while making political analysis. Hmmm, rather, most of his columns are full of dipsomaniac injustices. Simply put, he has a hidden political agenda being sponsored by the enemies of Nigeria that are yet to be unveiled.

The “Father of Infordermics of our time” is an ardent critic that almost challenges everyone and everything. This singular action of the so-called “Professor of Journalism” has raised suspicion in me, as to whether he is psychologically and mentally stable. He might be battling with a form of “Personality Disorder” called “Histrionic Personality Disorder.” This particular illness is one of a group of conditions called dramatic personality disorders. People with these disorders have intense, unstable emotions and distorted self-images. For people with histrionic personality disorder, their self-esteem depends on the approval of others and does not arise from a true feeling of self-worth. They have an overwhelming desire to be noticed, and often behave dramatically or inappropriately to get attention. Literally, we can conclude by saying “Professor” is too dramatic to the extent that he makes jokes almost out of everything, with the sole aim of being noticed.

Being a medical practitioner, I need to ask more questions or clerk the “Professor of Journalism” in detail and conduct mental state examination on him to arrive at the right diagnosis. But I do advise him to visit the nearest Hospital in Atlanta for early presentation, and diagnosis and to start receiving urgent and expert attention. And if by any chance the so-called “Professor of Journalism” is ready to fly back to Nigeria, I will give him an appointment to come and see me for a free consultation as a Pro Bono.

So, sincerely speaking, it’s crystal clear that Professor Kperogi is the highest bidder of religious bigotry if one critically analyses his columns with an open mind. No amount of complex grammar or figurative expressions would enable you change the stands of Nigerians from seeing the possibility of the progress of this nation in the hands of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The grammar is always used by the so-called “Professor of Journalism” for criticism, not for the suggestion of solutions to the problems of Nigerians. It’s inarguable that the tragicomic uncertainties you had portrayed before some political elites are not going to be possible with Osinbajo. PYO is the man of the moment, who the cap fits, and a Presidential material that is neither ethnocentric nor opportunist politician. His track record has shown that conspicuously clear. Nigerians have no iota of doubt about that. Discussing the qualities of PYO should be a topic of another day.

Finally, I do hope this piece will serve as an antidote to the poisonous and cancerous columns of the “Father of Infordermics” that lives in Atlanta. Please, allow Nigerians to live peacefully without igniting religious crises in our dear Nation.

• Dr Khalid Sunusi Kani is a Medical Doctor, Public Affairs Analyst and Public Health Advocate. Can be reached through [email protected]