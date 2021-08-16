From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) said they would not be cajoled to call off their nationwide strike over unpaid entitlements and other issues.

The medical doctors expressed concern that rather than the government find lasting solutions to the matter at hand, they chose to take the matter to National Industrial Court (NIC) for adjudication.

NARD President Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi told reporters in Abuja on Monday that as a law-abiding association, they were in court as summoned, but the Federal Ministry of Labour was absent, with only the Federal Ministry of Health present representing the Federal Government, and the case was adjourned to September 15.

‘We are not unaware of the sufferings that health-seeking Nigerians are going through due to the government’s insincerity of purpose. It’s one hundred and twenty days (120) since we called off our industrial action following the government Memorandum of Action. It’s five years and 11 months since we signed the Memorandum Of Terms Of Settlement (MOTOS), yet the government has reneged,’ he said.

‘We once again appeal to Nigerians to bear with us because a hungry doctor is a dangerous doctor. We are hopeful that the government shall do the needful as it pertains to the welfare of our members thus curbing the ugly incidences of brain drain.’

NARD embarked on a nationwide strike on August 2 over several labour-related issues some of which bordered on residency training, owed salaries and entitlements, among several other issues.

They have vowed to continue the nationwide strike until their demands are met by the Federal Government.