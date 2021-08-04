From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is no hope for patients in government-owned hospitals across the country as the striking doctors and their employers have refused to shift grounds.

The strike which commenced on Monday is already taking its toll on residents as many patients could not access medical care at the hospitals. Those who have been earlier admitted have also been discharged.

The National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) embarked on the industrial action to push government to honour its agreement on pay arrears, hazard allowance as well as insurance benefits, to families of doctors who died of COVID-19.

Other demands include life insurance coverage, pay rise, payment of unsettled wages and the need to improve poor working conditions in the hospitals.

The union had called for work stoppages by its members on similar issues in the past. It, however, called off a 10-day strike in April 2021, during which health services and activities were paralysed.

Investigations, yesterday, showed full compliance with the strike directive as resident doctors stayed away from work.

Many new patients and outpatients who came to the hospital were stranded as only senior physicians and nurses attended to some patients.

Some consultants who provided skeletal services complained of being overwhelmed with the workload.

At the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, President, NARD Bayelsa chapter, Dr. Divine Iriole, expressed satisfaction with the full compliance, stressing that the doctors have no choice than to join their counterparts nationwide.

However, General Secretary, Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, has identified incessant strikes by medical doctors as a risk factor for the rise in brain drain in the country.

McEdwards, general secretary, ARD, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, explained that the consultant doctors, corper doctors and other medical personnel were on ground in the hospital attending to patients. He said resident doctors were, however, on strikes in compliance with the ongoing NARD’s directives.

He decried the inability of the government to fulfill its part of the agreement with the doctors, which he said was causing incessant strikes.

“If the government actually wants to curb brain drain in the country, it must do everything necessary to prevent doctors from frequently embarking on strike. Government allowing doctors to frequently go on strike due to its inability to meet their demands as agreed, is an indication that the doctors and their services are not recognised, valued or appreciated in the country.”

