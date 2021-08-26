From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

As striking resident doctors remained adamant despite the ruling of the National Industrial Court (NIC), which ordered the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, (NARD), and the federal government to suspend all forms of hostilities till September 15, governors on the platform of the the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), have resolved to mediate.

This was part of the seven resolutions reached at their meeting where they deliberated on several issues of national importance.

In a communique signed by Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, the resolution to immediate between the striking doctors and affected states followed an update by Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab regarding the ongoing strike action by members of the resident doctors.

On COVID-19 Vaccine Administration, after being updated on the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out for the country from the Executive Director / Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who informed that 3,363 vaccination sites across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT have been designated for the roll out of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination. Members reiterated their commitment to provide leadership and oversight for the effective flag-off and implementation of the second phase of the vaccination

exercise.

They also resolved to take additional measures to curb the resurgence of the spread of COVID-19 virus by working with the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) to develop applicable guidelines.

The Forum’s Senior Health Advisor, Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab briefed Governors on the emerging cholera outbreak in the country which has so far affected 23 States, with over 47,000 cases recorded. State Governors took a common position on a holistic approach to addressing Health Security challenges by domesticating the National Action Plan for Health Security with the support from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to build core health security capacities in surveillance, laboratory network, emergency operations and workforce in all States.

On the recent Federal High Court Judgment on Value Added Tax (VAT), the Forum resolved not to make any pronouncements until all litigations regarding the matter were concluded.

On the Petroleum Industry Act recently assented to by Mr. President, following an update by the Chairman of the Forum, Fayemi, they resolved to work with the Steering Committee set up by President Muhmmadu Buhari to oversee the process of the implementation of the Act headed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on the areas of concern to the Forum. A Committee for this purpose Chaired by the Governor of Nasarawa with membership of the Governors of Abia, Ogun Kwara, Akwa Ibom, Gombe and Kaduna was constituted.

After a presentation by the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo, on opportunities to strengthen collaboration between the Agency and States, Governors resolved that each State nominate a focal person who will work with the REA to coordinate rural electrification projects in all States. This collaboration between States and REA will target among others, increase in energy access through new solar connections; and increased local content in off-grid solar value chains, including the assembly or manufacturing of components of off-grid solutions.

On the States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) Program-for-Results (PforR), after an update by Mr. Olanrewaju Ajogbasile, the NGF, SFTAS Senior Programme Manager, who provided updates on the upcoming deadlines for the achievement of Disbursement-Linked Results (DLRs), the ongoing Annual Performance Assessment (APA) by the Independent Verification Agent (IVA) and the States’ debt reconciliation exercise being carried out in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (FMBNP), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Debt Management Office (DMO). The Forum committed to providing the support and direction

necessary to ensure the successful implementation of reforms recommended by the programme.