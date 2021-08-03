From John Adams, Minna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain in Niger State, Mr Jonathan Vatsa, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, sack the Minister for Labour and Productivity, Christ Ngige, for allowing Resident Doctors in the country to embark on indefinite strike action.

The former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in the state who spoke to newsmen in Minna on Tuesday while reacting to the ongoing nationwide strike action by resident Doctors, said it is obvious that the Minister lack the capacity to resolve the labour dispute.

According to Vatsa, ‘since he became the Minister for Labour, he has not successfully resolved any dispute between the government and any trade union. We have witnessed more and prolonged trade dispute under him as a minister.’

He maintained that under the Minister, the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian University (ASUU) embarked on one of the longest strikes in the country, stressing that ‘now the doctors have embarked on the second strike under his watch.

‘As a Medical Doctor by profession, one would have expected that he shouldn’t have allowed the strike to take place because he knows the danger of allowing medical Doctors to go on strike.’

Vatsa, who is the coordinator, public affairs to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State regretted that it is the same masses who voted for this government that will bear the brunt of the doctors strike, adding that ‘the Nigerian masses can not afford the money for private hospitals now that all government hospitals have no doctors.’

Vatsa stated further that while people in the position of authority like the minister can afford money for private hospitals ‘the common Nigerians the street will just be dying in their homes because they can not afford money for private hospitals.’

He further alleged that the minister’s antecedence as governor of Anambra State ‘where the crisis was his major achievements is enough to show that he can not manage people.’

The former publicity secretary of APC in the state believed that the greatest challenge of the Buhari administration is its inability to sack underperforming Ministers in his cabinet, stressing that ‘one would have expected that the President should have brought some new hands into his cabinet.’

