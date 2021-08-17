From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Pressing national issues will top the agenda of the 33 Teleconference of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Wednesday, Director General of the forum, Asishana Okauru, has said.

According to a statement by Head, Media and Public Affairs NGF Secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the issues are the recently signed Petroleum Industry Bill where the governors are expected to identify the next steps of action, the National Poverty reduction and growth strategy, the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination and other health updates, as well as the on-going strike by the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), and the campaign for building a new mindset for a united Nigeria will dominate the meeting.

The meeting, which promises to be very heavy on solving critical national questions, will also dwell on states’ participation in Nigeria Electrification Project and Solar Power Naija, in a presentation by the nation’s Rural Electrification Agency.

The Nigerian Security Minting and Printing Company will also address the Forum on how to leverage Modern Security Document Solutions.

The Campaign on Building a New Mindset for a United Nigeria will be anchored by Ambassadors of Voice for Change led by Bala Ahmed and Zack Orji

Other items on the agenda according to the statement include an update on the refund of Withholding Tax and Stamp Duties, the Nigerian Postal Service Bill, 2021 & Collection of Stamp Duties among other issues.

‘The health update by the NGF Health Advisor, Dr Ahmad Abdulwahab, will be embroidered by another update on the 2nd Phase of Covid-19 Vaccination by Dr Faisal Shuaib, while the Governor Okowa Committee of the NGF will brief governors on its appraisal of the PTF thus far.

‘The NGF Chairman, Dr John Kayode Fayemi’s keynote address to the Association for General & Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMN) where he enjoined Dr to honour they Hippocratic oaths by seeking other means of pushing their demands and avoid resorting to strikes, will round up the health section of the deliberations,’ the statement read.

At the meeting, governors will also aggregate their views and issue a response to the Water resources minister on the Water Resources Bill.

The highlight of the meeting will be the formal presentation of the Draft NGF Strategic Plan (2021 – 2024) by the Forum’s DG, Okauru. The presentation is to seek the active participation of the governors to take ownership of the Plan and solicit their buy-in in implementing the 6 strategic objectives for the next 4yrs (2021 – 2024).