From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Director General, Asishana Okauru, has said pressing national issues would top agenda of the 33 teleconference today.

A statement by Head, Media and Public Affairs, NGF secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the issues, including the recently signed Petroleum Industry Bill, the national poverty reduction and growth strategy, the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination and other health updates, as well as the ongoing strike by the Nigeria Association of resident Doctors (NARD), and the campaign for building a new mindset for a united Nigeria will dominate the meeting.

The meeting will also dwell on states’ participation in Nigeria Electrification Project and Solar Power Naija, in a presentation by the nation’s Rural Electrification Agency.

The Nigerian Security Minting and Printing Company will also address the forum on how to leverage modern security document solutions.

The campaign on building a new mindset for a united Nigeria will be anchored by ambassadors of Voice for Change, led by Bala Ahmed and Zack Orji.

Other items on the agenda, according to the statement, include an update on the refund of withholding tax and stamp duties, the Nigerian postal service bill, 2021 and collection of stamp duties.

“The health update by the NGF Health Advisor, Ahmad Abdulwahab, will be embroidered by another update on the 2nd Phase of COVID-19 vaccination by Faisal Shuaib, while the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Committee of the NGF will brief governors on its appraisal of the PTF thus far.

“The NGF Chairman, Kayode Fayemi’s keynote address to the Association for General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMN) where he enjoined doctors to honour their Hippocratic oaths by seeking other means of pushing their demands and avoid resorting to strikes, will round up the health section of the deliberations,” Bello-Barkindo said in the statement.

At the meeting, governors will also aggregate their views and issue a response to the water resources minister on the Water Resources Bill.

The highlight of the meeting will be the formal presentation of the Draft NGF Strategic Plan (2021 – 2024) by Okauru to seek active participation of the governors to take ownership of the plan and solicit their buy-in in implementing the six strategic objectives for the next four years.