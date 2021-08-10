By Doris Obinna and Henry Uche

President, National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Dr. Hassan Jimoh, has said resident doctors in the hospital have complied fully with the national strike, saying they would not be intimidated by the threat from Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige not to pay striking doctors.

Daily Sun visited the hospital yesterday and found out that consultants and non-members of NARD had joined the strike, thus reducing wards meant for patients to ghost towns.

It was learnt that patients were asked to go home to seek treatment from other hospitals, as a visit to the emergency ward, revealed only one patient on admission, a staff of the hospital.

Jimoh said the government had failed the doctors and until demands for improved working conditions were met, the strike would continue.

“We are not backing out. We are not intimidated neither would they cow us. After 155 days, the Federal Government failed to keep their words; they are not sincere, the ‘no work no pay’ threat is laughable and cannot work.

“We are working for the benefit of all; infrastructure in hospitals is decayed, welfare of doctors horrible and other there are things that grieves us. We have gotten to broken limit. Until they do what they signed with us, we are not going back,” he said.

Head, corporate services for LUTH, Fakeye Omolola, however, said other strata of the hospital have been operating despite the strike by NARD.

