Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Medical doctors under the umbrella of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have suspended their one week old strike after being pacified by the government.

The decision, according to the Association, takes effect from Monday 22nd of June 2020 by 8am prompt.

NARD, in a statement, on Sunday, said that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association resolved to suspend the indefinite strike action to allow the national officers to continue negotiations with all stakeholders on contentious issues.

Additionally, the decision was taken in order to give the federal and state government time to fulfill the outstanding demands following an appeal by the Speaker of the Federal House of Representative, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum and other stakeholders.

The statement which was signed by the NARD President, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, indicated that progress made shall be reviewed in four weeks during the next National Executive Council meeting in July 2020.

Meanwhile, NEC acknowledged the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to some hospitals which were part of the reasons for the strike.

It also confirmed that the medical residency training funding has been included in the revised 2020 budget through the intervention of the Speaker, House of Representative and will be implemented as soon as the budget is assented to by the President.

On the salary shortfall for 2014-2016, it said that the Secretary to the Government of the

Federation has promised to intervene, in addition to government showing commitment to procure group life insurance for

health workers.

Also, the disengaged resident doctors at Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) have been reinstated, while the Chief Medical Director of JUTH has been directed to pay their withheld salaries and comply with the provisions of the Medical Residency Training Act (MRTA).

On State Tertiary Health Institutions (STHIs), it said that Chairman and Director General, Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Asishana Okauru, respectively, have appealed to be given time to discuss with state Governors of Kogi, Gombe, Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Enugu, Anambra, Abia and Imo, for immediate pay parity as with the corrected CONMESS of 2019 and that salary shortfalls due our members will be paid shortly.

NEC also confirmed that, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, also gave his words to favourably look into all challenges of members in LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, with a view to abiding by the international standard.

NEC also observed that COVID-19 inducement allowance has only been paid to 11 Federal health institutions and most state governments are yet to review the hazard allowance of health workers.