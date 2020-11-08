TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Medical doctors working with Rivers State Government have lauded the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, for creating opportunity to employ more health workers to improve the work force in the state health sector.

The doctors under the name, National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners, an affiliate of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), also vowed to ensure end to child and maternal mortality in the State.

Speaking, the newly elected chairman of the body, Dr. Keke Rammyson, stated that the employment by state government would boost the workforce, promising that doctors would ensure the health needs of the people were reached.

Rammyson said: “After the election that I was elected Chairman, we meet and resolved that We will ensure an essential workforce that will deliver quality services to the people.

“We want our people to enjoy quality service in the public hospitals. We want to reduce child mortality, maternal mortality. We want to ensure that the service our people need for a healthy state is delivered.

“This will lead to improved healthcare delivery. We advise graduates in this areas to apply. They should also be prepared to deliver the duty they are employed to do”, he stated.

He thanked the state government for efforts to reposition the state health, pledging support to achieve the New Rivers Vision in healthcare delivery.

Rammyson expressed: “Also commendable is the approval for doctors, nurses and other health workers, which will enhance service delivery in the healthcare sector.

“We lock forward to working with the governor and other stakeholders to restore the health sector and improve healthcare delivery in the state”, he added.