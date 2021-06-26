From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A Clinical Psychologist with the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Makurdi, Dr. Perpetual Chia has stressed the need to continuously create awareness on the negative consequences of drug abuse.

She noted that such awareness creation could help warn young people about the dangers inherent in the use of illicit drugs.

Chia stated this at a one day public lecture organised by Connecting Lens Initiative to mark the International Day Against Illicit Drugs and Trafficking held at the NUJ House, Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Friday.

While lamenting that substance use or drug abuse has become a serious problem not only in Nigeria but globally, Chia said it has therefore become a global health concern as it affects the user mentally, psychologically, socially, economically, religiously and in every other aspect of life.

“However they have their consequences and problems as they are gateway drugs which open the way for one to use higher drugs which could make one to be more predisposed to other ailments and affect the way one thinks and behaves.”

On his part, another guest lecturer, Dr. Michael Amedu, a Psychiatrist with FMC, Makurdi warned youths against indulging in drug abuse stressing the consequences are too dare.

He explained that many with very high potentials of becoming prominent people in the society have had their dreams cut short and many ended up with mental illness as a result of drug abuse.

He enjoined participants who were drawn from secondary schools within Makurdi town to guard themselves against indulging in the use of illicit drugs.

Earlier, representative of Connecting Lens Initiative, Barr. Lazarus Mom said the day is organised because drug abuse has become a huge problem in the society.

“The focus of this lecture is on youths because they are the most vulnerable at this stage. We organised the event with a view to helping youths overcome drug abuse,” Mom said.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.