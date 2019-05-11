Emma Njoku

A television documentary on the life and times of the late former Super Eagles midfielder, Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji, will be launched on August 12 this year to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the death of the midfield maestro.

Okwaraji slumped and died on the pitch while playing for Nigeria in a World Cup qualifying match against Angola at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, on August 12, 1989.

A member of the Sam Okwaraji Foundation, Chiedu Achonwa, who made the disclosure in an exclusive chat with Sunsports, also said a novelty match that would feature some of his ex-Super Eagles teammates would form part of the activities to mark the 30th anniversary of the demise of the mercurial midfielder.

He said: “By August 12 this year, it would be 30 years since Sam died, while playing for Nigeria in World Cup qualifying match against Angola at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

He would have been 55 years old by May 19 this year because he was born on May 19, 1964, and he died on August 12, 1989, at the age of 25. “In commemoration of the 30th anniversary of his death on August 12, the Sam Okwaraji Foundation, with his elder brother, Patrick, as President, is working on a documentary titled ‘Sam Sochukwuma Okwaraji: The life and times of a forgotten patriot’.

Aside that, there will also be a novelty match that would feature some of his Super Eagles teammates, including John Etim Esin, Emeka Ezeugo, Bright Omokaro and Samson Siasia, among others.”

He said the documentary would showcase other sides of the late footballer that were not known to many.

“When you mention the name Sam Okwaraji, what readily comes to mind is football. But Sam was more than a footballer. He bagged a Masters Degree in International Law at 23, and at 25 he was already studying for his Doctorate Degree. He was a man of distinction, the certificates are there.

“Not many knew that Sam was a boxing and table-tennis champion in his secondary school days before he became popular as a footballer. I interacted with some of his classmates who showed me the table-tennis board he won for their school, Eziachi Secondary school in Orlu, Imo State. Sam could speak five international languages, including English, French, Portuguese and German. He was a man of many parts.”