Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has said that documenting immigrants will ensure proper planning and assist in the security of lives and property in the country.

The governor stated this on Tuesday when the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Mohammad Babandede, visited him in Asaba.

He said that documenting the aliens was part of appropriate reforms to be taken for the benefit of Nigerians and the country.

“It is very important both for security purposes and for our population plan, for foreigners to be documented.

“Without appropriate documentation, it can impact negatively on the planning for the nation when it comes to taking care of our people.

“So, without the right account of our people, our resources will become depleted and planning will be affected drastically,” he said.

The governor added, “We must congratulate you on the immigrant reform.

“I think it is important for us as a nation because you find out that people from other countries just come into our country and settle in any part of the nation.

“They are not documented in any manner and that is not good for a nation because if they commit crimes, they cannot be traced.

“It is important that even without people committing crime, we should have documentation of foreigners in our country”.

He commended NIS for initiating other landmark reforms, particularly the e-passport which would be tied down to national identity.

“It is something that is very innovative, something that I believe can really help us in national security.

“This is because, people bearing all manner of names and people with more than one passport will surely become a thing of the past.

“So, we want to thank you for thinking about this thoroughly and bringing up this reform,” he said.

The governor assured the Service of his administration’s support in rendering vital services to Deltans and Nigerians in general.

Earlier, Babandede had said that he was in Delta to commission some projects.

He commended the governor for his administration’s numerous support for NIS.(NAN)