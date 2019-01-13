Don’t get snookered. This is not about whether Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, reads Daily Trust newspaper. It is about Amaechi and the show of shame by soldiers at three offices of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust newspapers and other titles in Maiduguri, Abuja and Lagos.

For those who still can’t classify him, Amaechi is a big beneficiary of the lucrative Nigerian politics. Before his incursion into politics, he was the public relations officer of the private clinic (Pamo Clinics) of Dr. Peter Odili, a former governor of Rivers State. He was guided into politics by Odili, now his estranged political godfather. Beyond the avuncular hand of Odili, Amaechi’s involvement in student unionism at the University of Port Harcourt also helped his harvest of fortune in politics.

For much of last week Amaechi and the military trended in the media space. Free-talking Amaechi is a reporter’s delight. Journalists like politicians who talk and talk. Amaechi is top on the bill. He’s a nice guy who loves to talk, sometimes foolishly. It was no surprise that an audio where he dismissed President Muhammadu Buhari as a dullard who does not read, where he dismissed Buhari as agent of pain whose three years reign has brought more tears to Nigerians and as the harbinger of hunger and poverty, grabbed the headlines.

They were the unkindest things to say about a man you are selling to Nigerians to vote in again for another four years. It is colossal betrayal of the trust Buhari had in Amaechi. It is a stab in the back of a man you genuflect before him in vainglorious humility and conceited eye service. In one moment of public persuasion Amaechi says Buhari is the best man for the Presidency, a God-send, a man of messianic relevance and symbolism. He sells Buhari as a man without blemish. Yet, behind Buhari, Amaechi scoffs at the President as a promoter of pain and architect of Nigeria’s blooming poverty index. That’s betrayal. That’s chameleonic character. It is not to be associated with a leader.