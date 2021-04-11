Tell me something. Did I open a pandora box last Sunday, when I discussed prostate enlargement, medically known as Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy (BPH). The questions were pouring in through, emails whatsapp, texts, video calls, direct calls, whatssap voice mails etc. I got even an email from Zambia(name withheld), who confessed to being my ardent follower, and another from DR Congo, which were quite encouraging, because it means I am widely read.

Most of the questions eventually ended up being about sexual problems associated with prostate enlargement. Let me recap, most respondents wanted to know if prostate enlargement could lead to weak erection, unstained erection, inability to ejaculated after prolonged intercourse, premature ejacultion, retrograde ejaculation, watery sperm, dislike for sex. Quite a quonton of questions. One bluntly asked me whether prostate enlargement could lead to male infertility. He said he was 52 years, and the wife was yet to conceive after 7 years of marriage.

Yes, most of them wanted to know where to get the drugs I mentioned for the treatment of enlarged prostate, and whether it will be effective and original. Of course I told them where to get them, depending on where they live, and how to know whether they are original. A few of them were panicking, because they were told that their Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA), was high.

For those who pointedly asked whether prostate enlargement could lead to weak erection and erectile dysfunction(impotence), the answer is both “yes” and “no”. According to a research by Harvard Medical School of America done in March 31, 2009, titled “Sex and Enlarged Prostate – Overcoming Erectile Dysfunction when you have Prostate Disease”

It must be noted that, failing to have an erection, one night after you have had several drinks – or even for a week or more during a time of intense emotional stress – is not, repeat is not impotence. Nor is the ability to have another erection soon after an orgasm. Note : Nearly every man occasionally has trouble getting an erection, and your partner should be made to understand this.

Erectile dysfunction or impotence is the inability to attain and maintain erection sufficient for sexual intercourse at least 25% of the time. The penis does not get hard enough, or it gets hard but softens too soon. The problem often develops gradually. One night it may take longer or require more stimulation to get an erection. On another occasion, the erection may not be as firm as usual, or it may end before penetration or orgasm. When such difficulties occur regularly,even when you have abstained from sex for more than six months, then consult your doctor.

Impotence or erectile dysfunction can have many causes, including some forms of prostate disease and medications. Also when surgery is performed for Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy (BPH) or cancer. Fortunately in many cases, this problem can often be effectively addressed. Some men find relief by taking medications to treat impotence. If these are not effective for you, a number of other options, including injections and vacuum devices are available. The possibility of finding the right solution is now greater than ever.

Next week we shall continue to discuss the results of the research by Havard Medical School of America – looking at the angle "Why impotence may result from prostate disease".

