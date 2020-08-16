Bola’s issue was definitely a concern but I knew she would not want to discuss it just yet. I will have to make out time to visit Bola privately but one thing is certain we cannot pretend what we heard going on with Bola never happened. The thing is when it comes to love, it is complicated. It is only the person involved that knows the pain associated with heart break. I have never believed it is right to date a married man or woman, no matter the reasons. What do you stand to benefit? Bola is way too smart for this but then emotions can make a fool of the most sensitive and intelligent of men and women. The Skills Acquisition workshop held by Lagos State Government in Amuwo Odofin came to an end after 4 weeks. I learnt to stone dresses, t-shirts, scarfs etc.

It was not easy putting everything on hold to attend the workshop but I did and it was worth it so guys bring it on. I have a new skill and I am eager to show it off. It has been a while since I heard from Rick and even a longer time since I heard from Dennis, strangely I miss them. Shocking right? The corona virus pandemic has affected everyone and everything, nothing is working the way it should. I miss the hangouts I usually have with the girls.

It is Bola’s turn to host our girls’ hangout and since clubs and Restaurants are closed, with the social distancing going on, we decided to do a virtual hangout. When we all came on line, Bola said she had been talking to her male friends and asked them to describe what they will like in their women. These are some of the things the guys said. You can pick a thing or two ladies. ‘She understands that when something is wrong it should be you two together against the problem and not you vs. her’, a cool girlfriend is also a good friend apparently’, you can be your normal dorky and weird self around her and she still likes you’. One of the guys said he liked girls that actually challenges him. ‘I find it really irritating, and boring, when a girl agrees with me on everything to try and impress me.’ another said. I am listing some others

5. I want her Humble. Empathetic. Caring. Perceptive and Intelligent.

6. Really liking you. Not putting you down in front of her friends, your friends, anyone. Not being on the lookout for things to be upset about.

7. No drama and very much go with the flow and fun.

8. Someone who has her own hobbies and doesn’t rely on me for entertainment.

9. A cool girl for me is someone who doesn’t make snap judgments and keeps herself open to new ideas. Along those lines, someone who can adapt to a given environment and is mentally and emotionally flexible.

10. To me, it’s the girl who has her own interests. I don’t want to be the centre of anyone’s universe.

11. Understanding me in ways most people don’t. Not being easily offended. Being capable of rational conversation. Walking around in underpants. Making coffee for me on a Sunday morning. Getting along with my family.

12. Is as open to new things, caring but not overly so, honesty is cool, can take a joke and likes to organize events.

13. She’s not a b*tch and doesn’t smoke cigarettes. It’s pretty simple to please me. Bonus points for being smart.

14. Basically, one thing. Low maintenance, and low stress. Women who are so wound up they are constantly stressed out is NOT COOL.

15. My ideal girl? I want her beautiful with eyes that shine like stars. She’ll also marvel at my strength and adore my battle scars. I couldn’t care less what she wears or what she looks like. It really all depends on what she cooks like. Also, I would hope my girl will think I have no faults, that I’m a major find. And contrary to the opinion of my contemporaries, I would like her to have a brain and for the most part speak her mind. Doesn’t all these make you wonder if men are confused? (laughing out loud) Hmmmmn.