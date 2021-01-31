From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Former Speaker House Representative Yakubu Dogara on Saturday buried his father-in-law, Mr Stephen Gonto, in Mwari, Bogoro, Bauchi State.

The late Gonto, father of Dogara’s wife, Gimbiya was born on June 20, 1942, and died December 2020.

A retired Master Warrant officer of the Nigerian Army, Dogara joined dignitaries which included politicians, clergymen, traditional rulers, family members and other well-wishers to pay tribute at the burial service which held at Church of Christ in Nigeria (COCIN), Mwari.

Dograra described his late father-in-law as a man of unrivalled bravery with the face and heart of a soldier tempered by military training.

‘I received the news of my father-in-law’s demise with sadness and pains,’ the former Speaker said.

‘He fought wars but loved and worked for peace as if everything depended on it.

‘Very uncompromising but a forger of consensus on so many fronts, firm as a rock but very loving and caring.

‘No doubt our hearts are filled with pains occasioned by your sudden departure but we are nonetheless comforted by the fact that you led an effective life,’ Dogara said.

On her part, Mrs Gimbiya Dogara, the wife of the ex-Speaker and the daughter of the deceased, said was an honour for her deceased father Gonto to bring her into the world.

‘If given another opportunity to choose a father, I would choose you again and again as a father who made a difference.

‘He is selfless who gives his last for others a lover of peace, your sacrificial life Worth emulating you though me from childhood to value family and others.

‘Baba, you shall be greatly missed, rest in the bosom of our Lord,’ she said

In his tribute, Mr Illiya Habila, the Chairman Bogoro Local Government Area, described the late Baba Gonto as a ‘patriot whose love for the Zarr community, state and country was immeasurable.’

He said the late Gonto was always in pain whenever something happened that threatened the peace and unity of the people

‘The late Baba died a great patriot and made remarkable contributions to the unity and development of the state and the country at large.

‘Habila prayed to the good Lord to keep comforting the family, community, local government, state and the country.’