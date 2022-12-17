From Paul Orude Bauchi

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara says President Muhammadu Buhari has a golden opportunity to write his name in gold by ensuring free, fair and credit elections in 2023.

Dogara made the remark in a congratulatory message to the President on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

Thee former Speaker stated that even as President Buhari rounds up his eight years tenure, he has a duty to deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

“As you round up your administration, let me once again remind you that you have a date with history. I know you will write your name in GOLD by making our votes count in 2023,” Dogara stated.

” Do it for us, do it for Nigeria, do it for Africa, shame the enemies of open society and secure your place in the heart of posterity.

Dogara who rejoiced with Buhari for attaining the milestone of 80 years, Prayed that he continue to age gracefully in good health and prosperity.