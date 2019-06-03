Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The burial of the mother of the one contenders for the speakership of the House of Representatives, Mohammed Bago, Hajiya Aisha Mohammed in Niger State, yesterday, was like a political gathering as it was attended by bigwigs in the National Assembly.

The Bago Campaign Organisation in a statement by its spokesman, Afam Ogene said the burial ceremony was attended by no fewer than 90 old and incoming members of the National Assembly, including the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, John Dyegh and Olubunmi Odebunmi.

Also present were Mukthar Betara, Zakari Mohammed, Abdulmumuni Jibrin, Rima Shawulu and Abdulsamad Dasuki among others.

The statement said Dogara who spoke on behalf of the House leadership prayed God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“On behalf of the Leadership and entire members of the House of Representatives, I commiserate with our colleague and brother, Hon Mohammed Umar Bago, over the demise of his beloved mother Hajiya Aishatu Mohammed.

“I pray the Almight God grant the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace, “ the speaker was quoted as saying.

A statement signed by Victor Afam Ogene, spokesman, Mohammed Bago Campaign Organisation, said Hajia Mohammed died on Saturday, June 1 after a very brief illness.