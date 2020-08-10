Paul Orude, Bauchi

As former Speaker Yakubu Dogara’s defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) continues to generate furors, a pro-Dogara group in his constituency has declared Dogara as their political party, saying they would go with him wherever he goes.

The group, Tafawa Balewa/Dass/ Bogoro Youth Development Foundation, TDBYDF described Dogara as icon of contemporary politics whose leadership has impacted on several youth and women.

“Owing to the recent happening of the defection of Hon Yakubu Dogara, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, we want to make it clear that we stand with Dogara as our party anywhere he goes, we go,” Chairman of the group Engineer Emmanuel Isheni, in company with the Secretary, Mallam Shittu Haruna, said in a press conference at the NUJ Secretariat, on Monday.

Isheni explained that they were rooting for Dogara irrespective of political party because he single-handedly sponsored the bill for the establishment of North East Development Commission (NEDC), influenced rural electrification and construction of roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, in addition to creating employment among others.

According to the group, Dogara is an undisputed political leader who understands the rudiments of Tafawa Balewa, Dass and Bogoro politics in particular and Nigeria politics as a whole.

He added that the people of the constituency have witnessed many developmental projects which include Road construction, Youth and women empowerment programmes, rural electrification, and construction of Bridges amongst others.

“We had it on record that the some non-performing political who paid some youths N1, 500 each to stage a protest on 28th July 2020 against Dogara Yakubu at Government House Bauchi, for reason which does not hold any water.This makes the protest unsuccessful and are the same people who hired thugs and held a press conference on 4th August 2020 against the defection of Hon Dogara from PDP to APC,”Isheni, who was accompanied by hundreds of Dogara’s supporters, said.

“We want to tell the good people of Tafawa Balewa, Dass and Bogoro federal constituency, Bauchi state and Nigeria at Large, that we know those ill politicians do not want our peace and progress as a people.We assure you that those mischief politicians are politically dead, but don’t want to go down alone,that is why they want to malign our great leader, Dogara”

According to them although, Bauchi State has been known national and international for her strong political brinkmanship, peace and leadership distinction, a disposition bequeathed by the founding fathers and political forbearers who are selfless People, the current government under the leadership of Senator Bala Mohammed has shown no concern for the interest of the masses and youth development by his leadership style.