Paul Orude Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has branded the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara who recently decamped to the All Progressives Congress as a liar for accusing his administration of contract inflation and bad governance.

Governor Mohammed who addressed hundreds of supporters from Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa Balewa, explained that Dogara is in fact the one that inflated projects he is executing in his Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency.

Recalled that Dogara in a letter addressed to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Chairman in Bogoro C of Bogoro Local government area of the state had alleged that the Governor Bala Mohammed PDP led administration was corrupt and reneged on many promises made during the campaign in 2019 that was why he returned to the APC.

“Those lies he said about me, was it not Dogara that brought the road project from his pocket from Bogoro-Dull-Burga at N17 billion and it has not been completed and it is just 45 kilometers. But I am constructing a road from Burga-Yelwan Duguri, a 56 kilometer project at N9 billion, who inflated contracts? And the project will soon be completed.

“The road projects we did in Azare, Akuyam, Sabon Kaura, Gombe road and even the ones that we didn’t start, we have all finished them. Where is the truth that you (Dogara) gave 50 percent mobilisation and the person has said he has completed the project 100 percent so what is his problem?”

“He is just talking because if you see a dog running, it is either it is running to get something or something is chasing it. We pity him because he has become an epidemic in politics but we, in our capacity as brothers, especially we the elders, he has become a disgrace. We only depend on God, you (Dogara) are nobody, imagine now that God made me your governor, should I now disrespect you?”