From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Former Speaker Yakubu Dogara has sent a good will message to President Muhammad Buhari on his 79th birthday, vowing to support his administration to restore peace and provide infrastructure in the country.

“On behalf of my humble self, my family and the entire people of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, I rejoice with and celebrate Mr. President on your 79th birthday,” Dogara stated in a press release issued on Thursday.

“No doubt these are moments of national peril; we therefore join millions of your well wishers in praying that

God will lighten your burden and embue you with more wisdom and courage as you steer the affairs of state at these most challenging times of our nation’s history,” the former Speaker stated.

“We are more than ever before determined to support you and your government’s policies and programmes geared towards providing the much needed infrastructural development, restoration of peace, order, political and economic stability.

“As we gaze into the future, I pray that you will not only move into the octogenarian age with grace, but that God Almighty will keep you strong to celebrate a 100 years and more in good health and prosperity”

