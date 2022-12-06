From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Ex-Speaker of the House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara, has described Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike as someone suffering from amnesia.

In a series of tweet via his verified Twitter account, @Yakubdogara, the former speaker responded to statements Wike made about his endorsement of People’s Democratic Party Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Dogara reminded Wike of their discussions and agreement they had which he said he won’t reveal to the public because he is not a betrayer.

He berated Wike for being self-centered and shallow minded by insisting only his position should be respected and followed.

“To my brother, Governor Nyesom Wike; if there is anything you are suffering from, I never thought amnesia would be one of them. Why would you think no one, except you, is entitled to a certain set of principles he/she cannot compromise? It’s such a pity if you cannot remember what our discussion and agreement was all about. Why should only your own position be respected and followed?

“I would never betray a friend and a brother that is why I won’t respond to your tirade on live TV. The details of our conversation is sealed up with me but if you feel it’s okay to throw it to the public kindly give me a written consent to divulge it so that the public can judge who is saying the truth. Thank God there was a witness.”

