The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah, on the occasion of this year’s eid El Fitr Sallah celebration.

Dogara, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Turaki Hassan, charged the Muslim faithful to ensure that the lessons of Ramadan are sustained and replicated in their daily lives for the food of society.

Besides, the speaker also charged them to seize the occasion to reach out to the needy in the society, as well as offer prayers for peace, unity and development of the country.

“As the Ummah all over the world celebrate this year’s Eid El-Fitr, to signal the end of the holy month of Ramadan, I urge you to reflect the lessons and virtues of sacrifice, forgiveness, piety, self-denial and genuine love towards one another, which you learnt during the month-long fast in your daily lives.

“Apart from this reflection, I urge you to also offer special prayers for the nation, her leaders, for peace and unity and wisdom to overcome challenges being faced in security and economy of the country. Use the time to also remember the downtrodden, who struggle to make ends meet, as well as other people in difficult situations.”