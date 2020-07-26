Magnus Eze, Enugu

Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu has predicted that many more political bigwigs would dump their parties for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He described the return of former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara back to the APC after a short stint with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as good omen to the party.

Okechukwu who spoke to newsmen in Enugu on Sunday, reasoned that the former speaker must have been attracted back to the APC by President Muhammadu Buhari’s agrarian revolution and the transformation going on in the party under the Caretaker Committee headed by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

He noted that Dogara “is from agrarian community and cannot fail to be ignited by the unprecedented Buhari’s Agrarian Revolution.”

Okechukwu said: “To be frank, one rates Rt.Hon. Yakubu’s decamping to All Progressives Congress (APC), as a good omen to our great party. Dogara could be likened to a woman who has married two husbands and comes back to the first husband.

“To me whether local politics or national politics, Dogara must have noticed that there are positive changes and realpolitik transformation going in the soul of APC, which will attract more progressives as we approach 2023 general elections.

“A lot of progressives in other political parties are closely watching His Excellency M.M. Buni’s Caretaker Committee”.

However, on the deafening stories of corruption in public domain including those of former acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Ababakar Malami, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), the DG called for caution, urging people not to pre-empt outcomes of the ongoing probes.