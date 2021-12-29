From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Mwari Youth in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State have vowed to proceed with a planned event to honour the late freedom fighter of Zaar nation, Baba Peter Gonto, in spite of a letter of complaint to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Baba Usman, by former House of Representatives speaker, Yakubu Dogara, over possible breach of security.

Dogara in the letter to the IGP, cautioned that the planned reception on December 31, be put on hold as there may be serious breach of peace.

But addressing a press conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat, Chairman of Mwari Youth Forum, Isuwa Samaila Paji, explained that the event would hold, Dogara’s complaint notwithstanding.

“We, the concerned youths in Mwari, Bagoro council of Bauchi State, feel duty bound to refute the complaint written to the IGP, purportedly signed by Dogara, member representing Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa Balewa federal constituency, which is also making rounds in the social media. In the complaint, it is alleged that unless the planned reception in honour of Gonto is put an hold, there may be a very serious breach of peace. The author further argued that he has worked hard to restore peace to the area, that he is so concerned about any activity that is to reverse the peace enjoyed in the area.

“We are here to address you (media) and to inform you that, as youths of Mwari, the claims in the complaint are not true.

“We, on our behalf and the people of Mwari, completely supports the reception in honour of our grandfather the late Gonto. We interact closely with youths within our neighbourhood, there is unanimity that the reception should go on.

“Gonto was a political leader, a devoted religious leader, a pacesetter in Sayawa land, whose ideals were to propagate the message of peace and unity among his people, so no amount of honour that would be given to him will be too much. Moreover, Gonto was a father to every Zaar man who was an architect of unity among the Zaar people and our neighbours, he was further the beacon of hope and light.

“We are surprised that any Zaar man would have the courage and audacity to oppose a reception in honour of this legend; we are much more surprised that Dogara who is an In-law to Mwari would want to oppose a reception in honour of this great man.