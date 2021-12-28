From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Mwari Youth in Bogoro Local Government Area in Bauchi State have vowed to proceed with a planned event to honour the late freedom fighter of Zaar nation, Baba Peter Gonto in spite of a letter of complaint to the Inspector General of Police by former Speaker Yakubu Dogara on possible breach of security

Dogara, had the letter of complaint to the IGP Baba Usman cautioned that the planned reception to honour Gonto billed for December 31, 2021 be put on hold as there may be serious breach of peace in the area.

But addressing a press conference at the NUJ Secretariat on Monday, Chairman of Mwari Youth Forum, Pastor Isuwa Samaila Paji, explained that the event would hold Dogara’s complaints notwithstanding.

“We the concerned Youths in Mwari, Bagoro LGA of Bauchi state feel duty bound to refute the complaint written to the Inspector General of police purportedly signed by Rt Hon. Dogara Yakubu, the Honourable member representing Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of the federal house of representatives which is also making rounds in the social media,” Paji stated in a written speech, copy made available to Daily Sun.

“In the complaint, it is alleged that unless the planned reception in honour of the Zaar sage, Baba Peter Gonto is put an hold, there may be a very serious breach of the peace. The author further argued that he has worked hard to restore peace to the area, that he is so concerned about any activity that is to reverse the peace enjoyed in the area.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We are here to address you the press and to inform you clearly that, as youths of Mwari, the claims in the complaint are not true. We on our behalf and the people of Mwari completely supports the reception in honour of our grandfather Late Baba Peter Gonto. We interact closely with youths within our neighborhood, there is unanimity that the reception should go on.

“Our Late Sage Baba Peter Gonto was a political leader, a devoted religious leader, a pacesetter in Sayawa land, whose ideals were to propagate the message of peace and unity amongst his people, so no amount of honour that would be given to him will be too much. Moreover, the Late Baba Gonto was a father to every Zaar man who was an architect of unity among the Zaar people and our neighbors, he was further the beacon of hope and light.

“We are surprised that any Zaar man would have the courage and audacity to oppose a reception in honour of this legend; we are much more surprised that Rt. Hon. Dogara Yakubu who is an In-law to Mwari would want to oppose a reception in honour of this great man.

“The intention of the convener of this event is primarily to foster unity in and around the Zaar nation, to show case the past achievement of late Baba Gonto to the upcoming youth for them to emulate. It is not meant to pursue selfish interest as certain group of persons would want the world to believe.

The project is not only meant to sensitize the youths on the need for peaceful and harmonious coexistence but also to institute a foundation in the late Sage’s name which would be meant to assist indigent sayawa sons and daughters in pursuit of their various callings.

We would like to state in a clear and loud voice that we the youths in Mwari are in support of the event, and we are actively involved in all the events, no one should deceive the world that we are not in support of the event”