Paul Orude Bauchi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has written a formal letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila, urging him to declare the seat of his predecessor, Yakubu Dogara vacant following the latter’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Dogara, who is representing Bogoro/Tafawa Balewa/Dass federal constituency of Bauchi State, was elected on platform of the PDP in 2019 for a record fourth time after dumping the APC.

The former Speaker, representing Bogoro/Tafawa Balewa/Dass federal constituency of Bauchi State, made a shocking return to the APC whch he dumped before the 2019 general election, and the PDP is obviously unhappy anout the latest move of the politician.

The party, through its lawyers Jay-Adl Attorneys (Legal practitioners & Consultants) in the letter dated July 30, 2020, addressed to the Honourable Speaker House of Representatives National Assembly Three Arms Zone – FCT Abuja, called.on Gbajabiamila to effect a constitutional declaration of Dogara’s seat vacant.

The letter demands for the invocation of section 68 (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended by declaring Dogara’s seat vacant consequent upon his said defection within seven working days of the receipt the notice.

“This comes with the further notice that upon your refusal, failure or neglect to heed this demand, we shall proceed to commence legal action against you in a competent Court of law thereby bringing to the fore the import of the famous legal maxim that says: “product agit qui praecepto legis obtemperial” i.e “he sho acts prudently who obeys the command of laws” in the context of your pledge to uphold justice, the rule of law and the deepening of democratic processes as captured in your inaugural address as the Speaker of the 9th Assembly in the House of Representatives,” the letter which read in part, warned.

“We convey, once again, our regards of the highest considerations even as we patiently await your response during the period of the notice before moving on concerning the subject matter, please,” it concluded.

The letter was copied to the Minority Leader, the Member Representing Zaki Federal Constituency, Bauchi State (Hon. Auwal Jattu), and the Member Representing Gamawa Federal Constituency, Bauchi State (Hon Madaki Ahmed Golol)