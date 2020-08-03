Paul Orude, Bauchi

Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Bogoro, Tafawa Balewa and Dass local governments federal constituency of Bauchi state have declared support to the former speaker house of representatives Yakubu Dogara for his defection to the APC.

Addressing Journalists Monday at the party’s state secretariat, the APC chairmen under the aegis of APC stakeholders in Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro led by its spokesperson Honourable Elisha T. Gwamis, described the return of the Dogara to the party as a blessing.

According to him, his defection to APC could not have come at a better time than now at the eve of the upcoming local governments elections slated for October this year.

“We stress our belief that Rt honourable Yakubu Dogara’s defection to APC is a blessing to the party as well as its members at all levels.

“We call on his full support for our collective success in the forthcoming local government elections and to ensure that our unity and strength in Bauchi state remain a reckoning force.

“We indeed remain committed and resolute in supporting Rt. Honourable Yakubu Dogara as one of our illustrious sons who are determined to uphold the people’s mandate and to deliver democratic dividends in line with our party’s progressive agenda,” he said.