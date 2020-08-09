Paul Orude Bauchi

Hundreds of supporters of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, have formally defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to join him in the APC.

The decampees were received yesterday in Bogoro. APC chairman in Bogoro LGA, Haruna Rikaya, explained that all those who defected from the PDP are faithful supporters of Dogara, stressing that they would always follow him to any party.

He described as genuine all the reasons advanced by Dogara for returning to the APC from the PDP.

Rikaya assured that all the decampees would be treated equally with those they met on ground, noting that what is more important is the unity of purpose to enable the APC bounce back to regain power in subsequent elections starting with local government election in October.

Leader of the decampees, Bulus Iliya said that their decision to return to the APC was informed by the need to be united with Dogara, their political godfather.

“In Nigerian politics, loyalty pays, therefore as a political student of Yakubu Dogara, we will remain loyal to him,” he said.