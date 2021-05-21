By Chukwudi Nweje

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, has described the late former Chief of Defence and member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council, Lieutenant General Joshua Dogonyaro, as a patriotic Nigerian who believed strongly in the national values of a united Nigeria.

He described Dogonyaro as a reliable confidant, friend with whom he shared many experiences, and a thoroughbred officer and gentleman who aspired for the best in anything he does; a believer that “military officers must not be caught napping.

“He lived through those doctrines and became one of my trusted hands throughout our interventions in the affairs of the nation. His death, no doubt, will be sorely missed both as a gentleman officer, consummate family man and a patriot. ”

The former military leader said this in a tribute entitled: ‘For Joshua Dogonyaro, a Star Snapped.’

He said: “JD, as I fondly called him, was an extraordinary, fine, gentleman officer, who gave his all in service of his fatherland. He was not just a patriotic Nigerian who was thoroughbred, he was also a believer in the national values that bind us together as a country sitting on a delicate balance. From his younger days as a young cadet, he was positively troublesome and had his presence felt everywhere he served.

“He was brutally frank even as a young cadet, outspoken and unpretentious. He loved the finest tradition of a gentleman military officer that he was and lived it throughout his life. He was a very reliable friend, brother and compatriot, with whom I shared many experiences.”

He said though death is a necessary end every mortal will face, that of Dogonyaro is a shock he is yet to come to terms with.

He said, “As mortals, we all have a date with God, the creator of heaven and earth, but no matter how old or young, when death occurs, it leaves a scar in our heart of hearts. That of Joshua was shocking and I am yet to reconcile his demise with reality. He was fearless, bold and courageous. He was exceptional when it comes to delivering on tasks and assignments.

“He aspired to the superlative in any assignment he was given. He had an eye for the minutest details, and as he often joked, he would say, ‘military officers must not be caught napping. We must be clinical in our engagements and classical in our interventions’.”

Babangida said as shocking as the death of Dogonyari, his consolation is that every mortal will similarly undertake that journey of no return.