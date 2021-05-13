President Muhammadu Buhari has described former Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Joshua Dogonyaro as a thoroughbred soldier who professionally distinguished himself in the course of his military career.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said his death was “a great loss not only to the Nigerian military, but also to the country because of his patriotic sacrifices in defence of its unity and territorial integrity.”

He added, “The death of Dogonyaro comes as a great shock to me because as a soldier, I know what it means to lose such an officer and a gentleman who gave his best in the service of the country.”

The President noted that “laying down one’s life for the country is one of the greatest sacrifices any citizen can make to his country. General Dogonyaro’s incalculable contributions will be remembered for years to come.”

President Buhari also extended deepest condolences to the Government and people of Plateau State on the passing of a man he called “legendary general”

He prayed Almighty God to bless the soul of the departed and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.