Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, yesterday, regained his seat as Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, shortly after his swearing-in as a member of the House.

Ado-Doguwa, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the House leader prior to the nullification of his election as member representing Doguwa/ Tudun Wada Federal constituency of Kano State last November.

However, he was re-elected in a bye-election on January 25.

Others sworn-in at yesterday’s plenary include Munir Baba Danagundi, PDP, Kano; Aliyu Datti Yako,APC, Kano; Egbona Alex,APC, Cross River; Princess Mariam Odinaka,APC, Imo and Mohammad Auwwal,PDP, Bauchi.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, said the APC had unanimously resolved that Doguwa should be returned as House Leader.

Consequently, the Speaker invited the Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno, to usher Doguwa to his seat as House Leader.

The House in the aftermath of the nullification of Ado-Doguwa’s election and of other members had resolved that their positions would not be filled by others until the outcome of their re-elections. Former chairman of the House Committee on Public Petitions, Jerry Alagbaso of the PDP from Orlu, Orsu and Oru-East federal constituency who as also re-elected was, however, not among those sworn-in at yesterday’s plenary.