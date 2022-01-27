From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd), in Doha, State of Qatar, held bilateral talks with the Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of the State of Qatar, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammad al-Attiyah.

The Embassy of Nigeria in Doha, Qatar, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said Magashi led a five-man delegation on a visit to Doha at the behest of his Qatari counterpart and Deputy Prime Minister.

The Nigerian mission further said Magashi was accompanied by the Ambassador of Nigeria to the State of Qatar, Yakubu Abdullahi Ahmed, the Defence Attache and Head of Political Matters at the Embassy.

“During the three day visit, the Honourable Minister attended the graduation ceremonies of the Qatari Air Force Academy and the National Armed Forces Academy, on 26 and 27 January, 2022, respectively. In addition, the delegation underwent a tour of the National Service Academy training facility where they were conducted round key military equipment.

“The Highlight of the Minister’s visit was the bilateral talks held with his counterpart, the Minister of Defence of the State of Qatar where both parties reviewed relations of common interest between the two countries and ways of enhancing and developing them while seeking more opportunities in other potential areas of collaboration,” the Embassy of Nigeria in Doha said.