Sunday Ani

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday elected Adedeji Doherty as its new chairman.

He polled 27 votes to beat his closest rival, Mrs. Omotanwa Kudirat with 21 votes.

The election, which was held to fill eight vacant positions, including party chairmen for Apapa and Badagry Local Government Areas, was organised by a three-man electoral committee headed by Senator Ben Obi.

Other members of the electoral committee included Senator Biodun Olujimi and Muktar Ahmed as the secretary.

The othere positions contested were vice chairman, state organising secretary, assistant organising secretary, legal adviser, assistant legal adviser, assistant secretary, assistant publicity secretary, and party chairmen for Apapa and Badagry local government areas.

According to the electoral committee chairman, Senator Obi, 68 delegates were expected to vote as approved by the PDP’s National Working Committee, but only 48 delegates voted. Before the election commenced, Senator Obi reiterated that any contestant who is an executive member and did not resign his position seven days before the election would be disqualified according to the party’s constitution.

Consequently, Adejumo Ajegbe was disqualified from contesting the chairmanship position because he did not resign his position as the Assistant State Chairman, Lagos West Senatorial district, within the stipulated period.

Three positions of legal adviser, assistant legal adviser and assistant organising secretary being occupied by Muyideen Tejumade, Akeem Olalekan and Adeniyi Ademola Rotimi, were unanimously endorsed as there were no opposition candidates in each of the three positions. Princess Ambode Lydia polled 29 votes to beat her rival, Araoyibo Johnson, who scored 14 votes for the position of Assistant Publicity Secretary, while Olayinka Dada got 37 votes to beat his opponent, Ajiga Idowu Kayode, who also scored seven votes for the Assistant State Secretary position.