A carpenter from Ayetoro in Ekiti State was reputed to be passing, when going to work, through a certain road daily, where there was a Church. One day, he entered the Church and said, “Jesus, I am here to greet you”. He started doing that daily. One day, he fell down from the roof of a building, resulting to a spinal cord injury and his body was paralyzed.

On his hospital bed, one day, the Lord Jesus walked in and said, “My friend, I have come to greet you”. He left and Uncle was healed immediately! The doctors, who knew his health status, were confounded. They confirmed his healing, but could not explain it. The hospital turned that day to a praise centre! He was healed for doing something for Jesus. Will you be doing something for our Lord Jesus Christ?

To a Samaritan lady, with a notorious divorce history, the Lord Jesus revealed Himself to her. “What will I do for Jesus?” She might have asked herself. She remembered the need to minister to the people in her community, living in sin as she was. That, incidentally, is the heartbeat of the Lord Jesus. Dropping her water pot, though water was her most important need at that time, she declared, “Come and see a man, who has told me all the things I have done. Is this not the Christ?” Recalling her background and her passion in her ministration, many people came out and surrendered their lives to the Lord Jesus. What will you do for the Lord Jesus?

The thing a certain man could do for Jesus was to appreciate Him for what He had done for him. He and nine others were lepers. One day, they came to the Lord Jesus and pleaded with Him to heal them. “Go and show yourselves to your Pastors,” He told them. It was the responsibility of their Pastors to examine them and then confirm if they had been healed. Curiously, the Lord Jesus did not pray for them, and did not bind or cast away demons from their bodies. It was a walk of faith, to see how they would act on God’s Word. In confirming His divinity, they believed Him and were going to see their Pastors, though the ugly spots of leprosy were still visible on their bodies. On their way, they were healed. With excitement, the nine others continued their journey, but one of them decided to do something for Jesus. His choice was to praise Him. What will you do for Jesus now?

Mary anointed the feet of the Lord Jesus with a costly ointment she bought and might have kept for her wedding. That was the best thing she could afford and without any qualm, she sacrificed it gladly to the Lord Jesus. She had her reward. The Lord Jesus said that what she did would be remembered all the ages, and it has been so till now. What will you do for the Lord Jesus? Simon, from Cyrene, an African, is remembered today because he carried the cross of Jesus. The evil Jews would not mind putting it on His head in spite of the crown of thorns they had platted and put on His head. I am always excited that an African helped Him. He will not forget Africa. What will you do for the Lord Jesus?

There was a prominent woman, who decided that she must do something for Jesus but it might be at the cost of her own life. The law was clear on the matter and she was aware of it, that nobody should interfere in the course of justice. The woman had spent sleepless night, though she was not suffering from insomnia. That was Claudia, Pilate’s wife, though her name is not mentioned in the Bible. Her husband was handling a case that would make or mar him. He was trying the Lord Jesus, Who made all things. Imagine!

He knew that the person they brought before him and they had even pronounced death sentence on Him, before trial, was guiltless. As the trial went on, she told him to remove his hand from the case. Thank God that he was bold to declare, “I find no fault in Him”. His wife’s warning was because of her dream about Jesus. He ignored her and sentenced Him to death, hence it is recited in some Churches, “He suffered under Pontius Pilate”, an avoidable embarrassment, had he listened to her! What will you do today for the Lord Jesus?

On the cross, a time came when the Lord Jesus declared that it was finished. That was an announcement that He had finished the task that brought Him here on earth. He gave up the ghost. Joseph, my namesake, though not a Nigerian like me, but from Arimathaea, pleaded with Pilate to be allowed to bury Him. The Governor obliged him. He carried the Lord’s corpse and buried Him in a new tomb he had prepared for himself and family. Some people would have bought tokumbo grave to bury the King of kings. Not Joseph! He gave the Lord Jesus the best he could afford. David said that he would not offer burnt offerings to God that cost him nothing – 2Sam. 24:24. What will you do for Jesus?

After His resurrection, Jesus met Peter and some other disciples of His at the sea side. They had gone back to their former profession. The night before that day, they caught nothing, confirming God’s Word, “Without Me, you will do nothing”. When He requested for a boat, Peter gave Him his without charging any money. “Cast your net at the right side of the boat and you will catch,” He told them. We often cast our net at the wrong side, the side of human wisdom, instead of on God’s direction. That is why we fail. Though they were professional fishermen, humility swayed as they obliged Him. The catch was great and it prompted other fishermen’s help in drawing out their net. Do something for Jesus today.

The beauty of God is that He does not compel us on what to do for Him. The choice is ours to make. It defines our love for Him and not what we do during the worship service. Some people in the privileged class wash the Church toilets without being told. Some people are on their knees at night, interceding for the Church and individual members. Some people, whether others join them or not, must go out to win souls for the Lord. They are doing it for Jesus and not really for their Church. There is nothing wrong, however for us to grow our Church but let our motivation be our love for Jesus.

I know a Pastor that teaches and practises that 10% tithe is for beginners. I managed to know the huge tithe he paid one day, when he sold his house. It could be up to 40% of that amount. I know a Pastor that fasts every day for his Ministry. A youth surrendered his lunch to Jesus, which He used in feeding 5,000 people. He must have gone home richer with the leftover of 12 baskets. What will you do for Jesus today?

