For instance, a report in the Vanguard newspaper of August 14, 2019, by Governance Fact Check, titled “The many unspoken strides of Prof. Charles Dokubo,” traced Dokubo’s impact at the Amnesty Progmamme to include “construction of five vocational training/reintegration centres across states in the Niger Delta; completion, equipment and activation of the oil and gas vocational training centre in Agadagba- Obon, Ondo State, and the basic skills vocational training centre at Boro Town, Bayelsa State;

and also, the implementation of the agricultural vocational training centre in Gelegele, Edo State, which foundation laying ceremony took place on February 15, 2019.”

The Governance Fact Check group found that Prof. Dokubo had also moved “to complete the power and energy vocational training centre and the Maritime Vocational Training Centre in Bomadi, Delta State, and Oboama, Rivers State, respectively” as well as “enrolled 1,401 persons as trainees in various key skill sets in the last one year in office, while 1,165 persons received entrepreneurial start-up packs after being severally trained.”

“On our fact-finding visit on the various activities of the programme under Prof. Dokubo, especially amidst several allegations of misappropriation, we were shocked to notice that 1,230 beneficiaries of the programme have been offered fully-funded scholarship and enrolled in 11 partnering institutions of higher learning in the country, while 207 students have been spread to over 60 institutions in more than 18 countries in January 2019 alone. In May this year, we found out that over 357 jobs have been secured, cutting across civil service, oil servicing firms, aviation crop spray, hospitality management and underwater welding.

“Asides the job placement and Interna- tional Development Partners Engagement Unit saddled with the strategic responsibility of catering for the local and international job needs of persons registered under the amnesty programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo also secured NAFDAC’S approval to use 23 technology incubation centres for cluster manufacturing by agro trained beneficiaries of the programme with a train-the-trainers sustainability initiative. As part of his re-insertion plans, Prof. Dokubo is finalising plans to certify agric-based trainees and beneficiaries of the scheme as Amnesty Programme Training consultants for agric-based contracts and future agric-based training pro- grammes. Also to curb the menace of contract scam, Prof. Dokubo invoked an implementation of the Bureau of Public Procurement Act, which deters and metes out penalties for contractors who sublet contracts of the Amnesty Office to third parties,” the group further stated.