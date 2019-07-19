Musician cum actor, Charles Granville, is set to heat up Nollywood with his latest movie, Locked, parading Hilda Dokubo and Belinda Efah among a host of other top acts.

Directed by Simon Peacemaker, Locked, a thriller is a stimulating account of affection and tragedy, with a strong emphasis on mental health awareness, capturing vividly one of the less discussed but integral part of human existence.

The movie tells the story of a young lady, who takes her fiancé to meet her parents, only to discover that her mother killed her father in a psychotic fit after finding out he’s about to dump her for a younger woman. Upon the discovery, her mother holds her and her fiancé captive.

Commenting, Granville, who doubles as the flick’s producer and executive producer, said: “Mental issues is real but it has not been taken seriously in this part of the world. Africans must be educated about the realities of mental health issues, and that depression is real. People are going into depression and it is causing them to behave in an unstable way, going as far as committing suicide. These are real issues around us that we all need to pay proper attention to.”

Locked touches on the effects of child abuse, spousal abuse and its traumatic effect on the children. It also spots on depression, suicide and dissociative identity disorder also known as multiple personality disorder. The film, which hits cinema on August 9, will premiere in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.